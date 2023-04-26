A missing party guest? Megan Fox wasn’t visible in any of the photos Machine Gun Kelly shared from his birthday party, leading fans to wonder whether she attended.

The “Emo Girl” artist, 33, celebrated his Saturday, April 22, birthday over the weekend with a huge blowout that was so wild it attracted the attention of police helicopters. “I just told some people to come over,” the Dirt actor quipped via Instagram on Friday, April 21, sharing a video of the authorities trying to shut the party down.

“Party’s over,” said a voice over the megaphone as Kelly — real name Colson Baker — wielded a flamethrower. “You guys need to leave.”

Days later, the rapper shared a roundup of photos from other festivities, but Fox, 36, wasn’t included in any of them. “I am 32 + 🖕🏼,” Kelly wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 25, alongside snaps that showed him posing in a cake-shaped hat and looking at a Joshua tree in the desert.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer also posted a photo of three coordinating birthday cakes, all decorated with a photo of his and Fox’s cat, Whiskey.

The Jennifer’s Body actress and her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar got engaged in January 2022, but the pair have had their share of ups and downs since then. In February, the couple sparked split speculation after a dramatic weekend ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The New Girl alum and the Houston native attended a party together two days before the big game, but Fox flew home before Kelly’s scheduled performance the following evening.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star later raised eyebrows when she shared a since-deleted Instagram post that included a line from Beyoncé‘s 2016 album, Lemonade: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Days later, Fox denied rumors that Kelly had cheated on her with guitarist Sophie Lloyd. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

In March, an insider exclusively told Us that the duo were “currently on a break” but still keeping in touch. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source explained. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

One month later, however, the twosome were spotted holding hands during a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Shortly after the photos made headlines, a source told Us that Fox and Kelly were still trying to work things out.

“Colson knew it was going to take a lot of growth and healing to make things really work with Megan,” the insider said. “But he knows she’s worth everything and more, so he would go to the ends of the earth to repair their relationship no matter what it took.”

Before her romance with the “Rap Devil” musician, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. The former couple share children Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 13, with Emma Cannon.