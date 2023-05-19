Megan Fox has Us gasping for air! The actress left little to the imagination at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party in New York City on Thursday, May 18.

The 37-year-old Transformers star — who was selected as a cover star alongside Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader — showed off her figure in a plunging naked dress by LaQuan Smith. The sexy garb featured a daringly low neckline and a completely sheer bodice that exposed her torso. The frock was finished with a silk skirt. The Jennifer’s Body actress paired the piece with minimal jewelry and hot pink almond-shaped nails.

Her glam also stood out. Fox graced the red carpet with warm red locks – a drastic difference from her signature dark black tresses. The Tennessee native first teased the look in March, updating her Instagram profile photo with a snap that showed her with a copper mane.

At the Thursday soirée, Fox blessed photographers with a number of sultry faces before posing with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. Fox was also seen embracing fiancé Machine Gun Kelly amid months of speculation about their romance. The twosome, who got engaged in January 2022, sparked split rumors in February when she deleted all photos of him from her social media accounts after they got into a fight at a Super Bowl party.

Fox raised eyebrows even further when she shared lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me,” which read: “You can taste the dishonestly/ it’s all over your breath.” The Jonah Hex star later denied cheating rumors and a source told Us Weekly at the time the duo was taking a break “but are still in contact.”

On Thursday, the couple appeared to be in good spirits with Kelly, 33, even praising Fox’s swimsuit photos. “Hot,” the “Home” rapper told Entertainment Tonight of the bikini shots on the red carpet.

Fox, for her part, gushed over the experience. “I think I sort of manifested it,” she told ET. “A few weeks earlier, I had been like, ‘You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated.’ I’ve never done it. And then a few weeks later they called … I think just realizing like, ‘Wow, I’ve been doing this a long time … What’s a bucket list goal?’ Being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those.”

For her spread, she glowed in a gold jewel-covered dress by Celia Kritharioti paired with metallic bikini bottoms from Skims.

Day explained that this year’s issue is meant to uplift women, per SI Swimsuit. “There is no theme — rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” she shared in the article, which debuted on Monday, May 15. “But, the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

