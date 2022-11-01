Bask in Megan Fox’s Edgy Style Evolution: Sheer Gowns, Latex Pants and More

Megan Fox is always serving looks. Since becoming a household name in the early 2000s, the actress has slayed on and off the red carpet.

The Tennessee native landed her first role in the 2001 film Holiday in the Sun and scored her breakthrough gig in 2007 when she was cast as Mikaela Banes in Transformers.

The movie star is most known for Jennifer’s Body, in which she starred as a high school serial killer that possessed a preppy wardrobe filled with plaid skirts, low rise jeans and bright pink crop tops. The most iconic scene of the 2009 film is perhaps the moment she donned a white dress covered in blood stains.

In 2008, Fox proved she could be just as eye-catching offscreen at the MTV Movie Awards.

For the big night, she donned a baby pink frock by Zac Posen. The pastel number featured a sweetheart neckline and a corset bodice, which is still trendy today. The look’s frilly skirt was finished with a black tulle skirt, creating a grunge surprise. She paired the mini dress with a silver clutch, open toe pumps, and soft glam.

The actress’ early 2000s aesthetic was feminine and trendy. Fox often donned miniskirts, velour tracksuits, skinny jeans and layered tanks. Her wardrobe got a major upgrade in 2020, with the Crimes of Fashion star showcasing a more edgy vibe.

Flash-forward to May 2022, Fox stunned at the Billboard Music Awards. The Till Death star wore a black David Koma gown that featured a plunging neckline. She styled the masterpiece with ballroom gloves that were finished with crystal-covered flowers. For her glam, Fox donned blunt bangs and a dramatic winged eyeliner.

One of Fox’s most talked about looks, however, came a year earlier at the MTV Music Awards. She turned heads in a sheer Mugler dress that kept the “naked” trend alive.

The New Girl alum’s latest looks were brought to life by stylist Maeve Reilly.

In a February 2022 interview with Vogue, Reilly opened up about creating Fox’s new style era, sharing that the This is 40 actress “sort of gave up on fashion altogether because she felt like she couldn’t express herself the way that she wanted to.” She and Reilly “immediately bonded,” with the fashion guru calling their work relationship a “match made in heaven.”

Keep scrolling to see how Megan Fox’s style evolved through the years: