Girl power! Everyone from H.E.R. to Christina Aguilera came out to walk the purple carpet and celebrate the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2.

While the evening was all about shining a light on their killer songs and amazing accomplishments within the industry, the ladies obviously put an emphasis on the fashion, too.

From funky prints and pops of color to punk rock vibes and barely-there dresses, there was no shortage of fabulous fashion from the evening. Of course, Us Weekly has all the details on who wore what.

Take Olivia Rodrigo for example. The “Good 4 U” singer stayed true to her grunge-meets-glam style in an adorable dress from Area. The sweet white silhouette and bedazzled bustier was balanced out by thick black straps and a chunky black belt.

When it came to accessories, the High School Musical: The Musical star, who took home the Woman of the Year award, kept things on the simpler side. She teamed her dress with chunky lug sole boots and a handful of rings from Pandora.

Doja Cat was another style standout from the evening. The singer has made it clear that her style is all about funky silhouettes — just take a look at her wild wardrobe from the MTV Video Music Awards. Last night’s show was no different. The singer opted for a Carolina Herrera dress that featured a plunging neckline and voluminous tulle skirt.

While those two ladies opted for neutral hues, a major trend of the night was wild pops of color and patterns. From Heidi Klum’s rainbow striped Moschino peplum dress to Coco Jones’ blue and green Ndigo Studio midi dress, the purple carpet was all about going bright and bold.

Tinashe aced the trend, hitting the scene in a polka dot Christopher John Rogers gown with pops of lime green, orange, purple and blue. The strapless number upped the ante on the edge factor with a zipper down the front. She loved her look so much, she even shared a 360 video to her Instagram page. To no surprise, he followers flipped out. “Stunning!!!!” Love the dress,” a user wrote, while another said, “Such a cute fun look I love it.”

To see all these looks and more of the amazing outfits from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, keep scrolling. From Saweetie’s revealing Valentino number to Tate McRae’s Prada two-piece, see what everyone wore, ahead.