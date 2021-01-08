Doja Cat Sizzles on the Set of Her New Music Video Wearing Chanel

Celebs are keeping busy this week, from Doja Cat dripping in Chanel on the set of her new music video, to Neil Patrick Harris sipping champagne with friends, to Kendall Jenner relaxing with bee pollen. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Doja Cat sizzled on the set of her new video “BFF” wearing a vintage gold Chanel belt from Adore The Couture available on LePrix.

— Neil Patrick Harris was spotted at Eschaton’s New Years Eve bash, where bubbly was provided by Cheurlin Champagne in NYC.

— Nicki Minaj introduced the world to her 3-month-old baby boy while he was sitting in his 4moms mamaRoo baby seat.

— Olivia Munn was spotted wearing Richer Poorer recycled fleece sweatpants while celebrating New Year’s Eve at her L.A. home

— Quavo wore a DKNY hoodie from the #DKNYSTATEOTMIND campaign in L.A.

— Red Sox All-Star outfielder JD Martinez was at Lionfish Delray enjoying tuna pizza, and rock shrimp for his girlfriends birthday in Delray Beach, Florida

— Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter, just dropped High Tales, a new video series from MONOGRAM, featuring rapper Jadakiss.

— MTV Ridiculousness co-host Chanel West Coast stunned on the set of her new music video for “40 Yard Dash” wearing PUMA sportswear at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

— Kendall Jenner took care of her skin using Beekeeper’s Naturals B. Powered Honey at her home in L.A.

— Indie brooklyn filmmakers David Leigh Abts, Jack Feldstein, David Joshua Ford and Ron Douglas take a back-to-basics approach in rediscovering the usage of miniatures, stop motion and animation: tricks that made the 80s horror genre iconic before CGI. “gNaws” follows an unemployed milkman that seeks his revenge on transplants using killer city rats and will be directed by Ian Lynch.