On the mend. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been working to repair their relationship after sparking split rumors earlier this year.

“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”

The insider noted that the pair — who got engaged in January 2022 — were initially aiming to tie the knot in October 2023 before their wedding ended up “getting delayed indefinitely.” The source added that they are currently “hoping for 2024.”

The couple’s latest relationship update comes after Fox, 37, teased that she and the “Emo Girl” singer (real name Colson Baker), 33, were going through issues via a cryptic Instagram post. “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” the Jennifer’s Body actress captioned the February upload, quoting Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me.” In the post, Fox also sported the same black outfit she wore to a Super Bowl party with MGK earlier that day, at which the two got into a fight.

Though she didn’t elaborate on the post’s meaning, many fans believed she was accusing MGK of cheating, as the track’s lyrics seemingly hinted that Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, had been unfaithful to her.

Fox later shut down speculation that her fiancé had cheated, writing via her Instagram Story, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

One month later, Us exclusively confirmed that the couple were putting a pause on their relationship and wedding planning. “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” a source shared at the time. “They are very hot and cold.”

Though the two were back on by April, another insider told Us that they were “taking it slow,” adding, “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

Kelly, for his part, is set on making things work between him and the Transformers actress. “Colson knew it was going to take a lot of growth and healing to make things really work with Megan,” another insider shared with Us on April 11. “But he knows she’s worth everything and more, so he would go to the ends of the earth to repair their relationship no matter what it took.”

That same month, MGK and Fox — who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — were photographed spending time together on a trip to Hawaii. They also attended the launch party of Fox’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover on May 18, though they walked the carpet separately.

While things for the couple seem to be looking up, All American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter recently accused MGK of acting “unhinged” on the set of one of his and Fox’s movies. After suggesting that his character put his fingers in Fox’s character’s mouth during a scene, Kelly went “zero to, like, rage and [was] super angry,” Ritter alleged.

The “Gives You Hell” singer — who stars alongside Fox in the 2023 film Johnny & Clyde — continued: “He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth and I knew she was right there and he just went ballistic. He kind of went [into] maniac mode.”

Neither Fox nor MGK have addressed Ritter’s claims.

