Megan Fox’s Johnny & Clyde costar Tyson Ritter is opening up about a tense moment on set with Machine Gun Kelly amid the couple’s ongoing relationship drama.

“I go over [to Megan’s trailer] and there’s her man in there with her. This Colson guy, who you know as Machine Gun Kelly. I call him ‘Pistol Pete,’” the All-American Rejects frontman, 39, said on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of the “Tuna on Toast with Stryker” podcast, using Kelly’s real name.

Ritter — who portrays a henchman to Fox’s villain in the flick — remembered telling the 37-year-old Jennifer’s Body star that he wanted to put his fingers in her mouth when her character, Alana, died as a callback to how Alana treated his character, Vince, throughout the movie. However, the “Bloody Valentine” rapper, 33, allegedly wasn’t pleased with the suggestion.

“Colson, like, just goes from zero to, like, rage and [was] super angry,” the “Gives You Hell” crooner claimed. “He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth and I knew she was right there and he just went ballistic. He kind of went [into] maniac mode.”

Neither Kelly nor Fox — who got engaged in January 2022 — have addressed Ritter’s claims about the “Emo Girl” performer’s behavior, which the House Bunny actor said helped him get into character on another project.

“What happened after that was the greatest sort of gift for my role in [my] other film, Prisoner’s Daughter,” Ritter said on Tuesday, noting that his character in the upcoming movie has to go from “zero to ape s—t” when he is “really struggling.” He added: “I remember when Pistol Pete started going ape on me, I was like, ‘This is really confrontational, but also, like, thank you dude.’”

The Parenthood alum further claimed that there has not been “resolution” with Kelly since the alleged incident, but he conceded that the Ohio native “might have been having a bad day.”

“He had this, like, baby’s arm of a joint dangling out of his mouth and he was fully unhinged, and I was just like, ‘OK man, I’ll just receive you,’” Ritter alleged. “’Cause obviously, it wasn’t gonna be anything crazy. But yeah, that was … holy s–t. It was the greatest gift.”

Ritter added that the Transformers actress — who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — was “such a sweetheart to work with” while filming Johnny & Clyde.

Earlier this year, the New Girl alum sparked speculation that she had called off her engagement to Kelly when she deleted all of the couple’s joint snaps from her Instagram and posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s infidelity-inspired “Pray You Catch Me” in February. As rumors swirled about their status, the Tennessee native quickly shut down rumors that her man had cheated on her.

“There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the actress wrote in a February 19 Instagram statement, denying reports that she had received DMs about the rapper’s alleged infidelity with his tour guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, who also slammed the reports. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Kelly, for his part, has not addressed the alleged drama, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome got into a “big fight” at a Super Bowl party that same month. In March, a second insider revealed that Kelly and Fox were “on a break” but still in touch.

“They are very hot and cold. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the insider told Us at the time. “There relationship is pretty volatile at the moment.”

Fox and the Good Mourning star were later spotted holding hands in Hawaii and at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bash before stepping out for a romantic date night in London on Tuesday.