Beach babe! Megan Fox showed off her bikini body weeks after disclosing her battle with body dysmorphia.

“Ace of cups + the star,” the Jennifer’s Body actress, 37, captioned a pair of Sunday, June 4, Instagram selfies, seemingly naming two tarot cards. In the candid snaps, Fox posed on the beach in a small, black bikini.

The Tennessee native’s swimsuit photos comes less than one month after she shared her body image struggles.

“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” Fox revealed in her cover story for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition, which was published in May. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

The Holiday in the Sun actress — who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — explained that she always was “aware” of her body since she was young. “It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even, like, acknowledged,” Fox recalled to the outlet. “The journey of, like, loving myself is gonna be never-ending, I think.”

The New Girl alum previously revealed her dysmorphic feelings during an October 2021 interview with British GQ, in which she disclosed her “insecurities.”

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she said at the time. “I think I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn’t quite fit me, where I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time. The parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood.”

In addition to learning to love her body on the beach day, Fox’s cryptic caption seemingly alludes to changes in her life as a whole. The Ace of Cups and the Star are both cards in Tarot, with the former all about love and often signaling the start of something beautiful in a new relationship. The star, for its part, often reflects new hopes and splendid revelations for the future, pointing to the light following the end of a dark period.

While Fox did not reveal the inspiration for her social media message, she has had a rocky journey with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama actress sparked speculation that she called off her engagement to Kelly, 32, in February when she deleted all of their joint snaps from her Instagram. She also posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s infidelity-inspired “Pray You Catch Me,” which fans thought meant that Kelly had been unfaithful. Fox later denied reports that the “Emo Girl” crooner — who proposed in January 2022 — had cheated on her.

Fox and Kelly — who got into a heated argument after a Super Bowl party earlier this year — have since paused their wedding plans but remain committed to one another.

“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”

The Good Mourning costars later stepped out at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in May and again in London earlier this month for Kelly’s recent concert.