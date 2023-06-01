Staying close. Megan Fox was seen walking hand in hand with Machine Gun Kelly one day after her Johnny & Clyde costar Tyson Ritter detailed an alleged tense interaction with the couple on set.

The duo left the 33-year-old rapper’s sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall together on Wednesday, May 31. Fox, 37, wore a form fitting grey mini dress with thigh-high boots and a black jacket hanging off her shoulders. Kelly — dressed in a black hoodie with a matching beanie, sweatpants and sneakers — walked ahead of his fiancée holding her hand.

One day prior to the concert, Ritter, 39, claimed that Kelly had a meltdown when he approached the Jennifer’s Body star with the idea of his character, Vince, putting his fingers in her character Alana’s mouth after her death.

“Colson, like, just goes from zero to, like, rage and [was] super angry. He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth and I knew she was right there and he just went ballistic. He kind of went [into] maniac mode,” the All-American Rejects frontman claimed during a Tuesday, May 30, appearance on the “Tuna on Toast With Stryker” podcast. Fox and Kelly have yet to respond to Ritter’s claims.

Kelly and Fox’s trip to the U.K. comes two weeks after the “God Save Me” musician supported the New Girl alum at the launch of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, in which she appears on the cover. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, the couple were spotted interacting at the New York City event, with Kelly putting his hand on the Tennessee native’s arm at one point.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass costars’ romance is seemingly back on track following months of split speculation. In February, Fox raised eyebrows when she removed all traces of Kelly from her Instagram page after they got into a fight at a Super Bowl party.

The Transformers actress later posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me” — “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath — fueling rumors that the Grammy nominee had cheated on her with guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote in a February Instagram statement, denying the infidelity allegations. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

In April, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that that the pair — who got engaged in January 2022 — “are back together” but “taking it slow.” The insider continued: “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, tying the knot is still on Kelly and Fox’s radar. Earlier this week, another insider exclusively told Us that the actors are currently “hoping for 2024” for their wedding. “They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” the source shared. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress was previously married to Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The exes share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Kelly, meanwhile, shares daughter Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon.