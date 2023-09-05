Megan Fox has a blazing new look.

Fox, 37, rocked a bright red wig while roaming the streets of New York City with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday, September 5. For the outing, she swapped her long copper locks for a vibrant hairpiece, which was parted down the middle and styled in a wavy bob. She teamed the tresses with an oversized blazer dress, thigh-high snakeskin boots, a leather bag, chunky silver chokers and black sunglasses.

MGK, 33, for his part, opted for a denim puffer jacket, matching pants and a striped shirt underneath. His blonde hair was teased and gelled in a spikey ‘do, and he accessorized with white sunglasses.

While Fox looks fantastic in the bright red bob, her signature hair color is black. She first revealed her chestnut mane at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The actress has also donned long pastel pink hair, icy blonde strands, brunette tresses and more.

One of her most talked about hair moments came at the 2022 Billboard Music Festival. For the awards, Fox rocked wispy bangs that were cut slightly below her eyebrows. Her long longs were worn down and straightened. She added even more edge to the ensemble with a David Koma gown featuring a plunging neckline, slit as high as her hips and 3-D sleeves finished with bedazzled floral details.

For the event, she posed next to her fiancé, whose hair was dyed pink at the time. MGK wore a Dolce & Gabbana cropped studded jacket, bejeweled shirt, spikey pants and leather boots.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Sexy and Edgy Couple Style: Photos Sexy style! Since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started “officially dating” in June 2020, they’ve made it clear that fashion is at the forefront of their relationship. From color-coordinated ensembles and matching manicures to racy silhouettes and red carpet PDA, the actress and the musician, who got engaged in January 2022, have established a […]

The couple met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020 and started dating in June of that year. MGK then got on one knee in January 2022 and shared the exciting news via Instagram. “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he captioned a photo of her engagement ring. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Related: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. Two months later, the costars were […]

Although the duo have spent some time apart after a source told Us Weekly they had a “big fight,” in February they are currently back together and planning their wedding. “They are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding,” an insider told Us in July 2023.