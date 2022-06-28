Megan Fox is jumping on the blonde trend! The actress traded in her signature dark locks for platinum tresses with pink lowlights.

Fox, 36, debuted the fresh new ‘do at the premiere of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s Hulu documentary, Life in Pink. To complement her newly dyed mane, she stepped out in a blush-colored mini dress by Nensi Dojaka. The frock featured a cutout bust and a figure-hugging skirt. The Jennifer’s Body star finalized the look with strappy pink sandal heels, giving the ensemble a monochrome finish. For her glam, Fox sported pale pink nails and a soft pink lip.

Kelly, 32, is also trying out life in pink. The rapper colored his hair a fuchsia hue and styled it slicked back. He coordinated with Fox in a pink and blue turtleneck teamed with crisp white pants and white sneakers.

This wouldn’t be the first time the couple showcased matching outfits. On May 12, Fox wowed in a glittery pink gown as Kelly posed in a rose-adorned suit at the premiere of their movie, Good Mourning. The lovebirds also coordinated in red at a Met Gala afterparty in September 2021.

Their romance isn’t just about fashion, however. The couple has weathered their fair share of scary moments, which is explored in Kelly’s newly released documentary. In the film, the “Emo Girl” crooner recalled an incident where he contemplated suicide while on the phone with Fox.

The Texas native, whose real name is Colson Baker, said that the dark moment happened in July 2020 following the death of his father, with whom he had recently reconciled.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” the Big Time Adolescence star said. “Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

The “Papercuts” rapper went on to say that he always slept with a shotgun near his bed, but that day, he “just f–king snapped.” He called Fox whom he’d met in March of that year while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The Billboard Music Award winner said that the moment made him realize that “something is not right.” The Transformers star and Kelly’s daughter, Casie, 12, intervened and helped him figure out that he needed to make a change.

Later that year, Kelly told Interview magazine that he was seeking treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.

Kelly popped the question to Fox in January. The actress hinted at their challenges, but also their strong bond in her Instagram post announcing the news. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox wrote.

