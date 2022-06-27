Do blondes have more fun? That’s a question Lorde can answer since she recently joined the club!

The singer, 25, debuted newly dyed, platinum locks during her performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 26, in England. She wore her blonde tresses in loose waves with a middle part. The change comes after Lorde had been rocking an auburn hue for years.

To complement her new look, Lorde danced around in a purple corset and red tights. She accessorized with layered necklaces and chunky hoop earrings.

In addition to showing off her fresh hairdo, Lorde took a moment while on stage to address the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years on Friday, June 24. “F–k the Supreme Court,” she said.

Just one month after an opinion authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito against the constitutional right to abortion was leaked to the public, the Supreme Court formally overturned the landmark case with a 5-3-1 vote. The decision will affect the reproductive rights of women across the country, as the legality of abortion will now be decided on a state-by-state basis.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan heavily criticized the ruling in their joint dissent: “With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection.”

Several other stars, including Taylor Swift, have also shared their reactions.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are — that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” the “All Too Well” singer, 32, wrote via Twitter shortly after the decision was announced.

Padma Lakshmi echoed similar sentiments. “People will still get abortions. These procedures won’t stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place,” she wrote via Twitter.

The Top Chef host, 51, continued: “The right to decide when to start a family or not is a choice every individual should be able to make on their terms when the time is right for them. This freedom and dignity is something we should all fight to preserve.”

