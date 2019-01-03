The Easy Makeup Trend Stars Can’t Get Enough Of

From red carpets to nights out, celebrities are loving the monochrome makeup look. So much so that some are even matching the shades of their makeup to their outfit!

Matchy-matchy may seem over the top and maybe even a bit outdated, but we’re here to tell you this trend has gotten a total upgrade. The latest monochrome looks are cool, modern and down-right beautiful. Just last month, Emily Blunt rocked the same light pink on her lips, cheeks and eyes at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns. And on New Year’s Eve, Kendall Jenner wore a neon green liner with a top of the same shade. It’s an all-over color party and the stars are here for it.

Whether you’re looking to go bold like Jenner or keep it subtle with neutral tones, there’s celebrity inspiration for both and everything in between.