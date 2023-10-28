There’s no greater hallmark of a relationship than flawlessly pulling off a couple’s Halloween costume — just ask Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber.

Butler, 32, and Gerber, 22, went back to the 1960s for their Halloween inspiration, opting to dress up as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick for the Casamigos bash on Friday, October 27.

While Warhol and Sedgwick only dated for one year starting in 1965, their whirlwind romance was once the envy of the art world. Warhol even heavily featured Sedgwick in many of his acclaimed art pieces. Though the pair had a 15-year age gap, Warhol was instantly smitten with Sedgwick.

Butler and Gerber also have a similar age gap — the supermodel is 10 years Butler’s junior — but it is unknown if that inspired their costume choice. To pay homage to the legendary art couple, Butler wore an all-black ensemble complete with a pair of sunglasses and a platinum blond wig. The Elvis star also held up a digital camera in honor of Warhol’s career.

Gerber, for her part, rocked a black-on-black look too, which complemented her beige fur jacket and golden drop earrings. She also wore a wig, styled in a brown pixie.

Butler and Gerber arrived to the Casamigos party, hosted at a private Beverly Hills estate, hand in hand before they met up with her family. The couple even posed for a series of photos with Kaia’s parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, and her brother, Presley Gerber.

Rande, 61, and Crawford, 57, also rocked a couple’s costume for the festivities, choosing to pay homage to Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from Grease. Presley, 24, wore a Hawaiian shirt with a bucket hat to the event.

Butler and Kaia started dating in December 2021, shortly after their respective splits from Vanessa Hudgens and Jacob Elordi. They made their red carpet debut as a couple one year later at the 2022 Met Gala.

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting that Randy and Crawford approve of the pairing. “They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

While both Butler and Kaia have “packed schedules” due to their respective careers, the insider noted that they still “spend as much time together as they can.”

The source continued: “Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way.”