Family fun. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber enjoyed a double date with the model’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The Elvis star, 31, joined the 21-year-old model and her parents at Roberta’s in Culver City, California, for dinner on Thursday, May 25, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Butler kept a low profile in a blue baseball cap, white T-shirt, brown trousers and a gray jacket. Kaia, meanwhile, wore all black with a white top and a canvas tote bag.

Meanwhile, Crawford, 57, was seen smiling as she carried a pizza box to the car. She wore gold hoop earrings with a black leather jacket over a black top and dark wash jeans and black, sandal heels. Her husband, who she married in 1998, also donned dark colors for the Italian dinner.

Butler and Kaia have spent plenty of time with her parents since they were first linked as an item in 2021. The foursome were spotted on vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in December 2022.

Though the Carrie Diaries alum and the CELINE ambassador have appeared on several red carpets together, they often try to keep their relationship private. During a GQ interview published in May 2022, Butler declined to speak about his personal life.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he said of his relationship with Gerber. “But thank you for providing the space.”

He and his girlfriend made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala later that month. They smooched at the New York City event and later packed on the PDA at the Elvis premiere at Cannes Film Festival in France the following June. They most recently posed together at the Time100 gala.

Though her parents haven’t publicly commented on the lovebirds, an insider previously told Us Weekly that Crawford is very supportive of her youngest. (She and Rande, 61, also share son Presley Gerber, 23.)

“Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2019. “Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

Prior to getting together with the Oscar nominee, Kaia was linked to Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi. Butler, for his part, was in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for nine years before their January 2020 split.