Finding her perfect match! As Kaia Gerber navigates her budding career in the fashion industry, she’s also made headlines for her dating history.

“I’ve always kind of been the person who’s like, ‘I’ll let everyone else be sad,’” the model opened up during an April 2020 Instagram Live with Lena Dunham, revealing that she has a difficult time being vulnerable about her emotions. “One of my favorite self-help books is Codependent No More … Even if you’re not technically codependent, just not allowing your happiness to rely on someone else’s I think is a huge thing. Because I was like, ‘I’m so independent. I’m good,’ and I was reading that book and I was like, ‘Nope, I am absolutely codependent.’”

She continued at the time: “I used to dismiss [self-help books] too because my mom [Cindy Crawford] was constantly quoting them. She’d be like, ‘I know it must feel that way sometimes growing up,’ and it just felt like I was like, ‘You’re quoting self-help books on like, how to be a good parent.’ … It’s such an easy way to make changes in your life to be happier.”

Us Weekly later confirmed in December 2021 that Gerber, who has previously been linked to Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi, had started “low-key dating” Austin Butler. The pair’s romance has since heated up as they’ve made their Met Gala debut as a couple and were spotted making out at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his Elvis biopic, both in May 2022.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” the Carrie Diaries alum succinctly replied during a GQ profile later that month when asked about their budding connection. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Before dating Butler — who previously romanced Vanessa Hudgens before she moved on with MLB’s Cole Tucker — Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter was linked to the Euphoria actor. (Elordi and Kaia dated between September 2020 and November 2021.)

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” the American Horror Story alum told Vogue in May 2021. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Nearly one month after her split from the Australia native, he couldn’t help but praise her poise in the spotlight.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” Elordi told Men’s Health in an interview published in December 2021, noting that he has “learned so much” from his now-ex about coping with fame. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Scroll below to revisit Kaia’s complete dating history: