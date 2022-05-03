Heart eyes! Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala — and they weren’t afraid to show their affection!

For the Gilded Age theme, the 20-year-old model sparkled in a lacy metallic gown by Alexander McQueen while the 30-year-old Elvis actor rocked an all-black Prada suit reminiscent of the king himself.

Gerber accompanied her dress with jewels by Kwiat, but the couple’s best accessories of the night were the infectious smiles they gave one another as they stopped to pose for photographers.

The twosome were last seen together in March when they both attended W Magazine’s pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. The outing came just weeks after the pair were spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day together in Paris.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the duo was officially an item after they attended a yoga class together.

“They are low-key dating,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s still very new.”

One month prior, Us confirmed the American Horror Stories star had split from then-boyfriend Jacob Elordi. Shortly after the breakup made headlines, The Kissing Booth star, 24, opened up about how his ex had made a positive impact on him during their relationship.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” the Australia native told Men’s Health during an interview in December 2021, noting that he “learned so much” from Cindy Crawford’s daughter about dealing with fame. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Butler, for his part, split from ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens — who cohosted Vogue’s 2022 Met Gala red carpet coverage — back in January 2020 after nearly nine years of dating.

The Carrie Diaries alum, however, gave the Grease star, 33, a shout-out during his April interview with Vogue.

“I was actually driving up through Griffith Park and Elvis’s ‘Blue Christmas’ came on,” the California native revealed when describing why he decided to audition for the role of Elvis Presley. “I was singing along with it when my friend had kind of an epiphany: ‘You need to play Elvis,’” he told the magazine, confirming he was speaking about Hudgens.