A milestone! Three months after Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler initially sparked dating speculation, the pair were seen taking their romance to the next level.

Gerber, 20, and Butler, 30, were photographed attending W Magazine‘s pre-Oscars party on Thursday, March 24. The Los Angeles outing comes shortly after the couple’s trip to Paris.

In photos obtained by E! News, the model paired a bright gold crop top with a green and red skirt. The Elvis actor, for his part, wore a black suit at the event and was seen holding Gerber’s hand as they left.

The duo were first linked in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Gerber and Butler were “low-key dating,” adding, “It’s still very new.”

One month prior, Us confirmed that the American Horror Stories star had split from boyfriend of one year Jacob Elordi. The exes were first linked in September 2020 after public outings in New York and California.

Shortly after their breakup made headlines, the Euphoria star, 24, opened up about the positive impact his ex made on him throughout their relationship.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” the Australia native told Men’s Health during an interview in December 2021, noting that he “learned so much” from Cindy Crawford‘s daughter about dealing with fame. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Gerber, for her part, previously gushed about the connection that she shared with Elordi. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” the Los Angeles native told Vogue in May 2021. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Before Butler started dating Gerber, the former Nickelodeon star was in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for nine years. In January 2020, Us confirmed that the twosome had pulled the plug on their romance.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” an insider told Us at the time. The High School Musical actress, for her part, has since moved on with MLB player Cole Tucker.

