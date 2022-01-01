One of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors! Jacob Elordi achieved heartthrob status early in his career, and he has been involved in high-profile relationships ever since.

The actor began dating Joey King after meeting her on the set of 2018’s The Kissing Booth. “There wasn’t one moment,” she told Seventeen in June 2018 of how their relationship went from friendship to something more. “When we first met, me, him and Joel [Courtney] went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had, like, six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’”

She continued: “It was never, like, this moment of ‘OMG, I can’t let him see me like this.’ You know what I mean? We were open books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn’t talk about. He’s just so great. After the first month, I was like, ‘Hmm, I think I like him.’”

After Elordi and King split, he moved on with his Euphoria costar Zendaya, though he tried to downplay their romance in December 2019.

“She’s like my sister,” the 2 Hearts star told GQ Australia at the time. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show.”

Despite Elordi’s insistence that he and Zendaya were like family, Us Weekly later confirmed they were dating after they were spotted showing PDA.

The Australia native and the Disney Channel alum quietly broke up in 2020, but he did not stay single for long. He dated Kaia Gerber for one year and the pair kept their relationship relatively private. However, following their 2021 split, he had nothing but kind words to say about the model.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told Men’s Health in December 2021, noting that he “learned so much” from Gerber “about how to handle” fame. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

That same month, Elordi was linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, with a source exclusively telling Us that the two were “keeping it casual.”

