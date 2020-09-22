A round of applause! Jacob Elordi sweetly praised his Euphoria costar Zendaya following her first Emmys win on Monday, September 21.

“Congratulations captain @zendaya,” the actor, 23, captioned a photo of the Greatest Showman star, 24, on his Instagram Story, along with two heart emojis. “Bravo.”

On Sunday, September 20, the California native became the youngest Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series winner at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards for her starring role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

“This is pretty crazy,” the Shake It Up alum said in her acceptance speech at the time. “To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day, and I’m inspired by everything you do. … I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people.”

She and Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on the HBO show, sparked dating rumors in August 2019 when they were spotted vacationing in Greece. “They looked like they were getting a little cozy,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

Speculation continued when the costars traveled to Sydney together three months later and showed PDA in New York City in February 2020. That same month, an insider confirmed to Us that they were officially “dating.”

The Aussie downplayed their relationship, telling GQ Australia the former Disney Channel star was “like a sister” in December 2019. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know?” the Kissing Booth star told the outlet at the time. “She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show.”

Elordi and Zendaya haven’t been seen together since March, and earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that he and Kaia Gerber are “newly seeing each other.”

The pair vacationed in Mexico on Saturday, September 19, two weeks after he and the model, 19, were photographed packing on PDA in Manhattan.