Young love! Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were spotted kissing for the first time, confirming weeks-long rumors that they are dating.

“Kaia is having a lot of fun with Jacob,” a Gerber source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Her family thinks he is a stand-up guy and a breath of fresh air.”

The model, 19, and the Euphoria star, 23, packed on the PDA on Tuesday, October 20, while running errands in Los Angeles in photos published by Just Jared. She looked stylish in a gray sleeveless V-neck sweater, high-rise jeans and Converse sneakers, while he kept it casual in a blue baseball cap, an off-white graphic shirt, Nike running shorts and Vans.

The couple grabbed a bite to eat at Alfred Coffee and stopped at the pet store Healthy Spot with Gerber’s dog Milo, according to the website.

The YSL Beauté ambassador and Elordi were first linked in early September after having dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. One week later, fans saw them holding hands in New York City.

“Kaia and Jacob are newly seeing each other,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Gerber and the actor were nearly inseparable by the end of September, when they took a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, with her parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. The young stars were photographed getting cozy poolside, with Kaia rocking a tiny green printed bikini and Elordi going shirtless in navy swim trunks.

Kaia previously dated Pete Davidson from October 2019 to January. Elordi, meanwhile, was in a relationship with his Kissing Booth costar Joey King from the summer of 2017 to late 2018. He also dated his Euphoria castmate Zendaya; Us broke the news of their romance in February, and they were last spotted together in March. The Australia native and the Greatest Showman actress, 24, never publicly acknowledged that they were an item.

As fans continued to hone in on Elordi’s love life after he began seeing Kaia, he took a moment to remind them that he is “a human being.” He wrote on his Instagram Story in September, “Try a little kindness, pay it forward and I promise it will find it’s [sic] way back to you.”