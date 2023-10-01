Austin Butler is the epitome of a supportive boyfriend, cheering on girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Butler, 32, and Gerber, 22, stepped out at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris for Valentino’s runway show. The twosome were photographed holding hands as they walked into the venue. The Oscar nominee went incognito with a navy baseball cap, which he paired with a blue jacket and dark trousers. Gerber, for her part, donned a white button-down, black pants and oversized sunglasses.

Once they went inside, Gerber was on model duty and walked in the show. During her turn on the runway, she stunned in a white dress with delicate cutouts. Gerber also held a white handbag, which perfectly matched her kitten heels.

Valentino’s show brought out many other A-Listers, including Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Simone Ashley, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. As the guests got a first glimpse of the Valentino L’École spring/summer 2024 collection, they were treated to a performance by FKA Twigs.

The British singer, 35, sang in French after rolling around in dirt and sand with a troupe of interpretative dancers.

Valentino’s show was not the only runway that Gerber has owned this Paris Fashion Week. Earlier on Sunday, she walked for Alexander McQueen.

“An emotional and deeply moving moment opening Sarah Burton’s final @alexandermcqueen show,” Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “The love we all have for you was evident through the tears & the laughter. Forever a family.”

Amidst her busy modeling career, Kaia started dating Butler in December 2021, shortly after she split from Jacob Elordi. Kaia and the Elvis star made their red carpet debut as a couple one year later at the 2022 Met Gala.

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

While both Kaia and Butler have “packed schedules,” the insider explained that they try to “spend as much time together as they can.”

“Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way,” the source added, noting Kaia’s parents approve of the match.