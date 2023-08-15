Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were spotted on a double date with Karlie Koss and Joshua Kushner in Malibu, California.

The models and their beaus went to Nobu in Malibu, California, on Sunday, August 13. Gerber, 21, wore a navy blazer over a blue dress with green velvet ballet flats while her pal Kloss, 31, wore a green blazer over blue jeans with black sandals. The guys kept it casual with Butler, 31, donning an all-white ensemble with a navy trucker hat and Kushner, 38, sporting all black.

While out and about, the guys were spotted smiling as they greeted each other, while Kloss and Gerber looked caught up in conversation. The women have been friends for years, with Kloss offering advice to Gerber early in her modeling career.

“I’ve always looked up to Karlie Kloss just for how graceful she’s remained,” Gerber told Elle UK in May 2018. “She started modeling when she was even younger than my mom [Cindy Crawford], so when I was starting out she had the best advice for me. She was always so nice to me so I’ve always looked up to her.”

The two have only grown closer in the years since. In 2020, they went into business together as two of several investors in W Media and bought W Magazine with Bustle Media Group.

Kloss, for her part, wrote a gushing tribute to Gerber for her 21st birthday in September 2022. “@kaiagerber, i am deeply grateful to have you in my life,” Kloss captioned several snaps via Instagram of her and Gerber at Burning Man in Nevada. “So proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. you’ve accomplished so much and life is only just beginning! cheers to you on this milestone, cannot wait to see all that is in store for you. love you baby sis.”

The double date night comes days after Kloss and Kushner were spotted on another fun outing — a Taylor Swift concert. Fans spotted the duo (who tied the knot in 2018) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during The Eras Tour on August 9. Butler and Gerber, for their parts, attended the show one night prior.

Gerber and Butler — who were first linked as a couple in 2021 — are used to going on dates with supermodels and their husbands. They’re often seen out and about with Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. (Crawford, 57, and Rande, 61, also share son Presley Gerber, 24.) They even vacationed together in December 2022, with Butler joining the family on their holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While the twosome jetset across the globe, Butler is doing his best to keep their romance private. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space,” the Oscar nominee told GQ in an interview published in May.