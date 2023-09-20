Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are still going strong — and their romance just keeps getting deeper.

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Gerber, 22, and Butler, 32. “They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

The duo — who have been linked since late 2021 — have “packed schedules,” but “they spend as much time together as they can,” according to the source. “Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way,” the insider continues.

Butler is also tight with his girlfriend’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. “They’re looking forward to spending the holidays together, and Kaia loves that her family gets along so well with Austin,” the insider tells Us. “He’s joined them on several vacations and he’s definitely a part of the family.”

Kaia and Butler have kept their romance relatively private over the past two years, but the pair are occasionally spotted out and about together. In July, they were photographed holding hands after a romantic dinner at Costes restaurant in Paris.

The twosome previously went to Paris in February 2022 for their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. Three months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

That same month, Butler said that he wasn’t interested in sharing too many details about his relationship with the public. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he told GQ in May 2022 when asked about Kaia. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Related: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Timeline A cute match. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber‘s relationship became a topic of conversation in late 2021 — and the couple’s connection has only heated up since then. Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to […]

Despite keeping their romance close to the vest, the duo publicly embraced on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Kaia, however, did not accompany her boyfriend to the Academy Awards ceremony, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in 2022’s Elvis.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Instead, Butler brought his pal James Farrell. “I’ve got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent,” he told Ashley Graham during a red carpet interview. “And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight.”

Prior to his romance with Kaia, Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020. Kaia, for her part, was previously linked to Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson.