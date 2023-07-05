Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands in Paris-Photo

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are still going strong — and they recently took their romance to the City of Love.

The Elvis actor, 31, and the model, 21, were photographed holding hands in Paris on Wednesday, July 5, after a late-night dinner at Costes restaurant. Gerber wore a dark brown maxi dress paired with black boots and a black overcoat, while Butler opted for a white T-shirt and a trucker hat. His brown pants, meanwhile, were nearly the same shade as his girlfriend’s dress.

One day earlier, Gerber shared a video via her Instagram Story from a Ben Harper and Crazy Mike concert she attended in the French capital.

Gerber and Butler have been linked since late 2021. The following year, they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple with a romantic trip to Paris. The pair made their red carpet debut in May 2022 at the Met Gala, but that same month, Butler said that he didn’t want to publicly reveal any details about their relationship.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he told GQ at the time when asked about Gerber. “But thank you for providing the space.”

While the duo haven’t said much about their romance, they’ve been less shy about showing PDA during their outings. In March, the twosome embraced on the red carpet while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. One month later, Butler and Gerber were spotted enjoying a date night in Hollywood, holding hands while wearing coordinating all-black ensembles.

The couple have also spent time with Kaia’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. In May, the foursome went for dinner at Roberta’s in Culver City, California. Last year, Kaia and her beau joined Crawford, 57, and her husband, 61, on a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Prior to his romance with Kaia, Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020. Kaia, for her part, was previously linked to Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson.

In 2021, Kaia revealed that she sometimes looked to Elordi, 26, for acting advice as she began landing TV roles. “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have,” she told Vogue at the time. “So, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.'”

Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola‘s upcoming movie Priscilla, which tells the story of the late musician’s relationship with Priscilla Presley.