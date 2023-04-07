The Elvis star, 31, and model, 21, were spotted getting cozy while holding hands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 5, per photos obtained by E! News. The twosome dressed casually in matching all-black ensembles, with Butler sporting a hoodie and trucker hat. Gerber, meanwhile, donned a long sleeve shirt, opting to keep her hair down around her shoulders.

The duo, who were first linked in 2021 after attending a yoga class together, have often tried to keep their relationship private. During a GQ interview published in May 2022, Butler declined to speak about his personal life.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he said of his relationship with Gerber. “But thank you for providing the space.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Despite wanting to keep their romance mostly under wraps, the couple have been spotted together on various occasions. Butler and Gerber were happy to make a joint public appearance at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles earlier this month to spend some time playing with patients.

“This week, @kaiagerber and @austinbutler stopped by the hospital to share some joy with our patients during @makemarchmatter!” the hospital wrote via their official Instagram account on March 30 alongside series of photos of the duo engaging in numerous activities with the kids. “We had a full house to play, watercolor, play Jenga, and jam out with Kaia and Austin. Thank you so much! 🎸🎨♥️ #makemarchmatter.”

Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, also took to social media to share a few snaps of the couple while at the medical facility. “‘There is nothing truly more artistic than to love people.’ As a dad, this makes me so proud,” the Casamigos cofounder, 60, wrote via Instagram alongside an image of his daughter playing with one of the children. (Rande and wife Cindy Crawford also share son Presley Gerber, 23.)

Butler has become increasingly close with the Gerber brood since he began dating the California native. In December 2022, the Carrie Diaries alum even vacationed with the famous family in Mexico.

As for their one-on-one time, the lovebirds returned to Cabo last month for a romantic vacation, where they were photographed lounging by the pool and grabbing dinner. The Babylon actress has also been by her boyfriend’s side following his portrayal of Elvis in the 2022 biopic, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. While the duo didn’t walk the red carpet together at the event, Kaia was spotted cozying up to her beau at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party several hours later.

Us Weekly confirmed the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star and American Horror Story alum were officially an item in December 2021. They then made their red carpet debut the following May, when they shared a smooch while posing for cameras at the 2022 Met Gala.

Prior to their romance, Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for almost a decade before their January 202o split. Kaia, for her part, was previously linked to Jacob Eloridi. The two were together for nearly a year before Us confirmed they had called it quits in November 2021.