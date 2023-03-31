Delivering smiles. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber visited a children’s hospital and spent extensive time engaging and playing with the patients.

“This week, @kaiagerber and @austinbutler stopped by the hospital to share some joy with our patients during @makemarchmatter!” Children’s Hospital Los Angeles wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 30, sharing a series of photos of the couple involved in numerous activities with the kids. “We had a full house to play, watercolor, play Jenga, and jam out with Kaia and Austin. Thank you so much! 🎸🎨♥️ #makemarchmatter.”

The hospital, whose Make March Matter is “an annual campaign that unites businesses and the community in support of children’s health,” per their website, also shared several videos of the Elvis star, 31, and the model, 21, interacting with the children. One clip featured a “jam session” between a patient and Butler, who commended the child’s impressive guitar skills.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“That’s awesome,” the Golden Globe winner said while raising his eyebrows in surprise. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, who also played an “intense” game of Jenga with the same fan, showed off his own talent on the guitar, strumming away in the style of the late Elvis Presley.

In addition to the social media posts from Children’s Hospital LA, Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, shared a few of the medical facility’s photos of his daughter and her boyfriend with his own commentary. (In addition to Kaia, Rande and wife Cindy Crawford also share son Presley Gerber, 23.)

“‘There is nothing truly more artistic than to love people.’ As a dad, this makes me so proud,” the Casamigos cofounder, 60, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, alongside a photo of the Babylon actress painting with a patient. “My daughter @kaiagerber spending time with the kids @childrensla.”

The proud dad also featured an image of Butler and his new friend playing the guitar together.

“And @austinbutler making souls sing,” Rande penned. “I know there are big smiles under those masks.”

Us Weekly confirmed Butler and Kaia’s relationship in December 2021 after the two first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted attending the same yoga class.

“They are low-key dating. It’s still very new,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Though their relationship may have started off slowly, the pair have since become extremely close, with Butler even vacationing in Mexico with Kaia and her parents one year later. The American Horror Story alum has also been by her boyfriend’s side as he took the world by storm with his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic.

While she didn’t attend the 2023 Oscars with the Carrie Diaries alum — instead, he opted to bring his best friend and agent James Farrell — Kaia cozied up with Butler at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party several hours later.