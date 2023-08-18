Austin Butler turned 32 with Kaia Gerber by his side.

The duo were seen holding hands on the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday, August 17 — the same day as Butler’s 32nd birthday. The couple kept the lunch date casual in matching paint splattered pants and blue baseball hats. Gerber, 21, accessorized with a white tote bag and gold hoop earrings. Butler, meanwhile, rocked a black T-shirt and chain necklace.

The twosome has been out and about all summer. Back in July, Butler and Gerber kept close after a dinner date at Costes restaurant in Paris. They again showed off their matching style for the romantic evening. Gerber looked gorgeous in a dark brown maxi dress and Butler looked just as stylish wearing pants in the same hue.

Butler and Gerber were first linked in December 2021 when they attended a yoga class together. They have since attended red carpet events together, including the 2022 Met Gala and 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. In May, the couple went out to dinner with Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. For the double date, the foursome enjoyed a dinner at Roberta’s in Culver City, California. At the time, Kaia rocked a black coat, white top, canvas bag and loafers. Butler, for his part, opted for a blue jacket and brown trousers.

Crawford, 57, paired a leather blazer with blue jeans while holding a pizza box. Rande, 61, meanwhile, looked extra handsome in a dark ensemble.

Last year, in December 2022, Butler joined Kaia and her parents on a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During the trip, they were seen riding golf carts together, swimming, reading by the beach and relaxing at the resort.

Although they have been photographed together, the lovebirds keep their relationship private for the most part. In May 2022, Butler was asked about his relationship with Gerber. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he told GQ. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Butler previously dated Vanessa Hudgens from September 2011 through January 2020. The former couple both attended the 2023 Oscars and made headlines when Hudgens, 34, kept her head down and brushed past Butler while fans screamed his name.

Hudgens’ BFF Ashley Tisdale, however, is still close with Butler. For his birthday, Tisdale, 38, shared a touching tribute via Instagram. “Happy birthday buddy @austinbutler!!! I love you so much and so excited to celebrate with you,” she wrote alongside a number of sweet snaps. “You are always inspiring me and I’m so grateful that I still have you in my life. My twin forever and always ❤️.”