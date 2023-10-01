FKA Twigs turned Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk into a work of art.

The musician, 35, took the stage in the middle of the runway show on Sunday, October 1, for her “Unearth Her” performance. FKA Twigs ran barefoot into the École des Beaux-Arts, wearing a nude-colored bandeau bra and a matching miniskirt. She wore her long locks naturally curly.

Once she made it to the stage, surrounded by dancers in matching outfits, the British singer started rolling around in a wooden box filled with dirt. After digging through the mulch, FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) plucked out a microphone that had been buried. The “Home With You” artist subsequently found, and put on, a pair of headphones before she started singing in French.

Throughout the set, models marched past her wearing the brand’s latest Valentino L’École spring/summer 2024 collection. Overall, the presentation impressed the A-List attendees.

“@fkatwigs is something other worldly,” Florence Pugh, who rocked a lilac suit to the show, wrote via Instagram later on Sunday. “What an amazing performance in @maisonvalentino show, truly f—king magnificent.”

At the end of the show, FKA Twigs — who also rolled around in patches of sand — added a pair of beige ballet flats to join Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for the bows. The duo walked hand-in-hand behind the models on the catwalks. They shared a sweet hug at the end.

FKA Twigs’ original performance comes weeks after she joined the Rambert Dance Company onstage at Vogue World: London, where they covered Opus III’s “It’s a Fine Day.”

“I am overflowing with pure art and inspiration, working so closely with you has been a dream come true,” she gushed of the company via her Instagram on September 16. “Best week ever ❤️❤️.”

FKA Twigs is just as much known for her avant-garde style as she is for her musical performances.

“I feel like this is a time when anyone can dress up as anything, but certain artists have a kind of authenticity when they step into a certain outfit,” Boy George told GQ in June 2022 of FKA Twigs’ “funky punky” style. “I’ve been seeing some amazing Black girls doing punk looks that are just so authentic, but there’s just something about that switch. I think this applies also to twigs – she’s got this alternative take on it.”

Sunday’s show was not FKA Twigs’ first collaboration with Valentino. She previously performed her song “Cellophane” in the middle of the Valentino men’s fashion show in January 2020.