Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023: Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh landed on Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of the year list thanks to her no-holds-barred, barrier-breaking beauty and fashion choices.

In fact, the 27-year-old actress’ looks never fail to bring high drama. Whether wearing peekaboo cuts or fabric, Pugh’s edgy style has cemented her as a red carpet rebel. It’s no surprise that she told Vogue she always loves “punking anything up,” since she accessorizes couture gowns with her trademark septum ring and debuted a freshly shorn head at the Met Gala.

Often collaborating with Pierpaulo Piccioli, the legendary creative director of Valentino (she became a face of the brand this year), Pugh’s best looks involve the label’s voluminous, flowy trains.

The Don’t Worry Darling star is in good company —comeback queen Jennifer Lawrence, Little Mermaid lead Halle Bailey, Ashley Park, Mindy Kaling and Euphoria bombshell Sydney Sweeney also nabbed spots on the 2023 Breakout Style Stars list.

Scroll through to behold her most daring looks of the year!