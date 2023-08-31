Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023: Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is a red carpet comeback queen — and she’s looking better than ever.

Following the birth of son Cy, the actress, 33, is back in the spotlight with No Hard Feelings — and a killer wardrobe of elegant Dior gowns and fashion-forward looks by Loewe. Her chic red carpet transformation may be thanks to a swap to Hollywood power stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, but Lawrence is still unapologetically herself, even choosing to pair flip-flops with her ball gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Though down-to-earth, Lawrence never fails to exude next-level glamour, evidenced by her entrance to the NYC premiere of the film on June 20, clad in a one-shoulder white Dior design with updated Old Hollywood waves.

JLaw is in good company on Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of the year list. She joins sartorial standouts Halle Bailey, Euphoria darling Sydney Sweeney, fashion rule-breaker Florence Pugh, Ashley Park and Mindy Kaling.

Check out her statement looks of the year!