She’s all that! Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the red carpet. The actress, 24, has racked up too many acting credits to count through the years (50+!) — so it’s safe to say she knows how to rock the step-and-repeat.

While Euphoria — and her epic character Cassie Howard — may come to mind when you think of the Washington native, her resume spans well beyond the hit HBO drama series. She started her career in 2009 and scored guest roles on shows like Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars.

But it wasn’t long before she landed high-profile roles like Emaline Addario in Everything Sucks!, Eden Spencer in The Handmaid’s Tale and Alice in Sharp Objects. The girl’s busy!

More recent roles include the obvious: Euphoria and HBO’s The White Lotus.

With all of these gigs came a bevy of red carpet appearances — and so many epic fashion moments. While Sweeney typically sticks to ultra-feminine silhouettes, the performer is as loyal to an itty-bitty minidress as to an elegant, floor-length gown.

One of the star’s most buzzed-about red carpet fashion moments was from the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, where she exuded Old Hollywood glamour. Sweeney donned a black velvet Saint Laurent mini dress adorned with a large satin bow detail at the base of its plunging neckline. She teamed the look with matching heels and a crystal choker and parted her hair dramatically off-center.

It’s no surprise that Sweeney’s fashion icon is none other than Brigitte Bardot. “I have so many pictures of her saved in my phone,” she said in an April interview.

Bardot’s influence is obvious on the red carpet. After all, Sweeney’s red carpet appearances fuse classic French girl style (think: waist-cinching dresses! bouclé tweed) with undeniable sex appeal à la the renowned French actress. She’s even channeled her famous up-dos!

Of course, behind all Hollywood style stars are their stylists and Sweeney’s looks are guided by her guru, Molly Dickson. (The fashion pro also happens to work with Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Mendes and Addison Rae, among others.) Some of the luxury labels they frequently turn to are Christian Siriano, Miu Miu and Rodarte. She’s even known to debut custom ensembles (see: the chic black lace Prada number she wore to the Canneseries event earlier this month).

Curious to see how Sweeney’s femme style has evolved through the years? Keep scrolling for a comprehensive look back at Sweeney’s fashion evolution from the start of her career to today.