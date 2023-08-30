Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023: Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is a red carpet style maven.

The 23-year-old actress turned heads throughout The Little Mermaid press tour this year, taking Us under the sea in liquid organza dresses and crystal-covered gowns. When she wasn’t promoting the film — which hit theaters in May and also stars Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem and Jonah Hauer-King – Bailey brought heat to every event, showing skin in Mônot and looking ethereal in Dolce & Gabbana.

One of her standout looks came at the Met Gala when she graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Gucci ensemble that featured a ruffled cape. Bailey impressed Us even further when she unveiled a collection with Victoria’s Secret Pink in August.

In addition to Bailey, Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023 include Jennifer Lawrence, Ashley Park, Florence Pugh, Mindy Kaling and Sydney Sweeney.

Keep scrolling to bask in Bailey’s best fashion moments of 2023: