Part of her world! Halle Bailey was an under-the-sea vision at The Little Mermaid premiere on Monday, May 8.

The 23-year-old songstress — who portrays Ariel in the upcoming live-action film — graced the red carpet event in Los Angeles, wearing a liquid organza dress by Valdrin Sahiti. The glimmering gown featured a shell-shaped bodice and a figure-hugging silhouette – making Bailey look like a mermaid on land.

The Grown-ish star complemented the garment with glittery glam that included metallic eyeshadow, warm blush and a glossy pout. Bailey styled her deep red locs in a side part and accessorized with dangling earrings.

Bailey’s costars, Jonah Hauer-King (Eric), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) and Simone Ashley (Indira) were also present at the premiere, dazzling Us with their fierce fashion sense.

McCarthy, 52, looked dreamy like the ocean, sporting a cobalt gown that featured bubble sleeves and a fringe hem. She paired the piece with coordinating cobalt heels that were adorned with a circular crystal. Ashley, 28, for her part, got leggy in a pink lace mini dress by Atelier Versace. The flirty frock was equipped with a protruding bow at the waist, which cascaded down to the floor.

Hauer-King, 27, meanwhile, was dapper in a tailored black suit and sharp dress shoes.

Other attendees included Bailey’s sister, Chloe Bailey, Heidi Klum, Kelly Rowland, Kenya Moore and Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Chloe, 24, commanded attention in a sunny yellow gown that featured an open bodice lined with glittery embellishments. Klum, 49, slayed at the soirée too, stepping out in a wing-covered design. Rowland, 42, looked tropical in a gathered gown that was finished with a watery pink and green pattern.

Moore, 52, arrived at the screening with her 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn, and the duo twinned in rose-adorned dresses. Tia, 44 — who rocked a pleated ombre gown — and Tamera, 44 — who sported a micro miniskirt — also attended with their girls Cairo, 5, and Ariah, 7.

The Little Mermaid — an adaptation of the 1989 animated film of the same name — hits theaters on Friday, May 26.

Halle opened up about landing the iconic role on Monday, telling The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet: “It’s so amazing. I feel honored to be here. I’m so grateful … and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I love how fearless and strong Ariel is.”

