An accidental fashion statement! Jennifer Lawrence revealed why she broke the dress code and wore flip-flops to the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Last month, the Hunger Games star, 32, dazzled Us in a stunning Christian Dior gown and black sandals at the Anatomie d’une Chute premiere in Cannes, France — unaware of the strict dress code the film festival has.

In a Thursday, June 8, interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Don’t Look Up actress opened up about her fashion faux pas. “I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement — not that I wouldn’t,” she said. “I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big.”

Lawrence elaborated: “I wore heels going up, but then I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver. So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s—t if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody’s like, ‘What a statement! Wow!’ I’m all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose.”

For years, the Cannes Film Festival has been known to have a strict rule that women must wear heels on the red carpet. In protest of the controversial guideline, multiple A-list stars — including Julia Roberts, Kristen Stewart and more — have defied the rule over the years by either taking off their shoes on the carpet or arriving barefoot.

Although fans were focused on Lawrence’s casual footwear during the May event, the Catching Fire star’s gown was just as buzzworthy. The cherry-colored piece featured a ruffled neckline with spaghetti straps, a ball gown skirt and gorgeous train. She teamed the ensemble with a matching shawl and diamond choker. For glam, the Oscar winner looked beautiful with a matte face, feathered eyebrows, warm eyeshadow shades, soft mascara, rosy cheeks and pink lips. She topped the look off with her blonde tresses parted down the middle and elegantly blown out.

The X-Men: First Class star rocked another fabulous look that same day at the photocall for Bread and Roses, a documentary she produced. Lawrence looked effortlessly elegant in another Dior ensemble, featuring a sleeveless knit gown with an open back. Her locks were twisted into an updo, and the House at the End of the Street actress completed the look with dainty jewelry.