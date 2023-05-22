Comfort is key! Jennifer Lawrence pulled off a red carpet fashion faux pas.

The 32-year-old actress wore black flip-flops at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 21. The Hunger Games star attended the screening of Anatomie d’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall), turning heads in a Christian Dior gown. While walking down a flight of stairs, Lawrence’s practical footwear poked out as she held onto the sides of her garment. The cozy sandals allowed the Kentucky native to move carefully on the carpet without tripping over her custom dress.

The ravishing red number featured a ruffled neckline, classic spaghetti straps, a cinched bodice and a billowing skirt that cascaded in a train behind her. Lawrence teamed the dainty frock with a coordinating crimson shawl. For glam, the Causeway star rocked an effortless glow that included rosy cheeks and a glossy lip. She wore her signature blonde mane loose with voluminous body.

Lawrence finalized her look with a diamond necklace and opted to go without earrings. The Don’t Look Up star was styled by Jamie Mizrahi, who also dresses Adele, Billie Lourd, Riley Keough, Nicole Richie and more.

Earlier on Sunday, the American Hustle star was seen promoting her new documentary, Bread and Roses. She looked ethereal, wearing a sheer, floor-length tunic, which she teamed with a silver watch and a sleek updo.

Lawrence’s project follows the lives of three people fighting to recover their rights after the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul in Afghanistan. “Obviously, the Middle East is extremely complex and very far away and after you see things on the news so much, it can make something safely two-dimensional,” the Red Sparrow actress said, per the Hollywood Reporter. “The fear of everyone moving on and forgetting led us to try to make something more permanent.”

She echoed similar sentiments in a statement obtained by BBC. “My heart was beating so fast watching these women defy the Taliban,” Lawrence said. “You don’t see this side of the story, women fighting back, in the news every day and it’s an important part of our film, and the stories of these women.”

She added: “They currently have no autonomy within their country. It is so important for them to be given the opportunity to document their own story, in their own way.”

Keep scrolling to see Lawrence at Cannes: