It’s Jennifer Lawrence’s world — and we’re just living in it. The actress was a glamorous sight at the London premiere of her new film, No Hard Feelings.

The 32-year-old Kentucky native graced the Monday, June 12, red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Christian Dior. The floor-length design featured a sheer bodice that flowed into a billowing silk skirt. The garment, which debuted on the fall/winter 2023 ready to wear runway, was covered in beaded flowers and was finished with a dainty belt at Lawrence’s waist.

The Hunger Games star added some edge with black leather ballroom gloves and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. For makeup, Lawrence donned smoky eyes, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. She had her blonde tresses style in a sleek ponytail. The Causeway star finalized her outfit with tiny hoop earrings.

At the event, Lawrence posed with her costar Andrew Barth Feldman, who looked dapper in a dark suit.

In the film, which hits theaters on Friday, June 23, Lawrence portrays Maddie, a woman who takes on the job of helping helicopter parents bring their introverted son (Feldman) out of his shell before college.

Lawrence opened up about the project in an interview with ABC News earlier this month, calling the movie “too funny.”

“I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn’t planning on working,” the Don’t Look Up star said of her son Cy — who she welcomed with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022. “I just read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

Lawrence also gushed over Feldman, 21, telling the news outlet, “We just wouldn’t have made the movie if we couldn’t find the right Percy, and we auditioned some great actors.”

She added: “He’s so smart and cool and dialed. He put off going to Harvard to do this movie, very Percy-like.” In addition to starring in No Hard Feelings, Lawrence served as a producer.

The Oscar winner revealed that the film was inspired by a real-life Craigslist ad posted by a couple, who wanted someone to help their son be more outgoing.

“[Director Gene Stupnitsky and I have] been friends for a long time, and we were getting dinner, and he showed me the Craigslist ad,” she told ABC. “I just thought it was hilarious, but I in no way thought I was gonna, like, be in the movie … Then four years later, he sent me the script.”