Jennifer Lawrence’s little one! The actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have welcomed their first child, according to reports.

TMZ revealed in February that the pair’s little one had arrived. The Silver Linings Playbook star, 31, gave a glimpse of her postpartum body when she stepped out for a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 2, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

News broke in September 2021 that Lawrence was pregnant. The Kentucky native went on to show off her baby bump in multiple outings, from eating lunch in overalls to participating in a Women’s March in a dress.

The reveal came nearly two years after she and the art dealer, 37, wed at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in front of Adele, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and more famous guests.

Prior to dating the Vermont native, Lawrence dated her X-Men First Class costar Nicholas Hoult from 2010 to 2014, followed by Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2015 and director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017. The American Hustle star began her relationship with Maroney the following year.

Mutual friend Laura Simpson introduced the couple. Lawrence called her now-husband “the greatest human being” she had ever met in a June 2019 interview.

“He gets better,” the Oscar winner said during a “Naked With Catt Sadler” podcast episode at the time. “I feel very honored to become a Maroney. … I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

That same month, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight that Maroney was the “best person” she knew, calling his proposal “very, very easy to accept.”

While the Golden Globe winner keeps her marriage private, she did tell Heather McMahan in October 2020 that her husband doesn’t mind her having sleepovers in their home.

“My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young. I was, like, 24 and I was like, ‘Well I understand, you know, it’s gonna change, you’re gonna get married.’ And she was like, ‘No, it’s not,’” the Hunger Games star explained in a podcast episode at the time. “And we still to this day — she’s been married for seven years — we still to this day have sleepovers. Love a girly slumber party. … [She] came over [recently] and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest room.”

