Beaming bride-to-be! Jennifer Lawrence spoke out for the first time about her engagement to Cooke Maroney during an interview on Tuesday, June 4, and she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, 28, told Entertainment Tonight about the art gallery director, 34. “It was a very, very easy decision,” she added about accepting his proposal.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in the spring of 2018. “Cooke plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “He is clearly smitten about her.”

The pair got engaged in February when the New York University graduate popped the question with a giant elongated cushion cut diamond ring. The month prior to their engagement, a source told Us Weekly that things between the Lawrence and Maroney were “very serious” and that they “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

The future spouses recently celebrated their engagement at an intimate party in New York City surrounded by family and friends.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress stunned in a $2,300 long sleeve, blush-colored chiffon L. Wells Bridal dress for the occasion and paired her ensemble with Casadei shoes, a Roger Vivier handbag and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Fashion stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson posted a picture of Lawrence entering the bash with a big smile on her face on Instagram at the time. “Here she comes!” Lincoln and Johnson wrote alongside the pic. “We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all.”

Prior to her relationship with Maroney, Lawrence was in high-profile relationships with Nicholas Hoult from 2011 to 2014, Chris Martin in 2015 and director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

