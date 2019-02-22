Finally! After weeks of lying low and only giving us a hint of metal here and there, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out and actually showed off her engagement ring in its full glory when dining with girlfriends at ABC Cocina in New York City on Thursday, February 21.

After weeks of speculating whether the 28-year-old turned her ring around or got a small delicate one, we now have a much clearer shot of the sparkler. And it’s definitely no small diamond.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

“We are all eager to get a closer look at the ring,” Alicia Davis from Shane Co. tells Us. “From what we can see it appears to be an elongated cushion cut diamond at four carats which puts the value of the center stone alone around $85,000.” This pricey cost is only an estimate for the center stone. The rest would depend on the brand and other details we can’t see in the pictures. “This simple, dainty look is so in tune to Jennifer’s style, and the solitaire trend remained one of the most popular in 2018.” Meanwhile, JamesAllen.com experts are speculating it’s an oval diamond and five carats, making the price somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000.

News broke of J.Law’s engagement to Cooke Maroney earlier this month when she was spotted at dinner in New York City on February 4 wearing what one source claimed was a “giant rock” on that finger. “They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” the source told Page Six.

The award-winning actress has been with the art gallerist since 2018. Falling head over heels for one another, their relationship moved quickly after it made headlines, with the two vacationing together in Europe and moving in within months.

Their fast pace and new engagement seems in sync with the actress’ attitude about love. Back in 2015, the Oscar winner told Vogue, “I can’t wait to be married. I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f–k it up. But I’m also not banking on that.”

Appearing to be all-smiles and happy as ever when showing off her sparkling rock to girlfriends on Thursday, we have faith that she won’t.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!