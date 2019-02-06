Wedding bells are ringing for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney and now we have a another look at the bauble! After being spotted sporting a new ring on her left hand, a rep from the actress’ team confirmed with Us on February 6 that the two are engaged to be married and we now have a new picture that hints at what the thin band that holds the rock looks like.

While dining at Raoul’s in New York City over the weekend, a source told Page Six that the Oscar winner was wearing a “giant rock” on her finger. “They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” the source said.

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Engagement Speculation With Cooke Maroney After Rocking Diamond Ring

There’s still no information on the ring or how many carats to actually determine how “massive” it actually is, but it’s only a matter of time until we catch a better glimpse at the lovebird’s bauble.

The duo’s relationship made headlines back in June 2018. The Red Sparrow actress met the art gallerist after her best friend Laura Simpson introduced the two of them. Lawrence had previously been linked to actor Nicholas Hoult, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky. But now the 33-year-old director of the New York Gladstone Gallery put a ring on it. According to an interview with the Cut back in June, a source described Maroney as well respected in the industry. “He’s not a big player, but he’s a player.”

The couple seemed to fall head over heels for one another almost immediately. They vacationed together through Europe in August 2018 (just months after they met) and reportedly moved in together shortly after. Even though they keep a pretty low profile, they’ve been spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA at different events throughout the fall. In January, a source told Us that they appeared to be “in it for the long haul.”

The actress has spoken before about her dreams for her wedding. “I can’t wait to be married. I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not fuck it up. But I’m also not banking on that,” she said to Vogue back in 2015.

Looks like she can now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!