An understanding hubby! Jennifer Lawrence‘s husband, Cooke Maroney, doesn’t have issues with his wife having sleepovers because he knows she values girl time.

The Silver Linings Playbook star, 30, revealed she still has “slumber parties, like, once a week” on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of Dear Media’s “Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan” podcast. Lawrence admitted her most recent sleepover was the night before.

“My friend came over and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest room,” she said.

Lawrence explained that Maroney, 36, “knows the drill” about her sleepovers because it’s been a part of her life for years.

“My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young. I was, like, 24 and I was, like, ‘Well I understand, you know, it’s gonna change, you’re gonna get married,'” she recalled. “And she was like ‘No, it’s not.’ And we still to this day — she’s been married for seven years — we still to this day have sleepovers. Love a girly slumber party.”

The Oscar winner and Maroney were first linked in the spring of 2018. A source told Us Weekly in January 2019 that the pair had gotten “very serious” and that they “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

One month later, Lawrence and the art gallery director got engaged. The couple tied the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019. The American Hustle star told Vogue in 2015 that she was excited to walk down the aisle one day.

“I can’t wait to be married. I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f–k it up,” she said at the time.

The Kentucky native added that she wouldn’t want to marry someone who made her feel insecure. “When someone makes you insecure, it’s strangely exhilarating because you keep trying to fight for that validation,” she said. “It’s what you want to have before you get married, so that you don’t seek it out once you are.”