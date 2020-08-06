Handing over the keys. Jennifer Lawrence has sold her New York City penthouse apartment for $9 million — a steep loss from the $15.6 million she originally paid for it, according to city property records.

The 4,073-square-foot unit — which was listed by broker Pamela D’Arc — features two floors with three bedrooms, four bathrooms and one-half bathroom. The space includes a formal living and dining room divided by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace, eat-in chef’s kitchen and a spacious master suite. The master bathroom has an oversized soaking tub and a large windowed glass walk-in shower.

The 3,000-square-foot outdoor space includes a kitchen, built-in ping pong table and a living room. The apartment is located inside the Laurel building, which includes amenities such as a bi-level fitness and triathlon training center, a lap pool, sauna, concierge service and a full-time doorman.

According to Variety, the Oscar winner, 29, sold her pad for $9.9 million — $5.8 million less than what she paid when she purchased the property in 2016.

The Kentucky native has recently split her time between Los Angeles and New York City, where her husband, Cooke Maroney, is an art dealer.

The couple were first linked in the spring of 2018. “Cooke plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “He is clearly smitten about her.”

A second source told Us in January 2019 that things between Lawrence and the New York University graduate, 33, had gotten “very serious” and that they “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.” One month later, Maroney popped the question with a cushion-cut diamond ring.

The X:Men: Dark Phoenix star told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019 that Maroney is the “best person I’ve ever met in my whole life.”

“It was a very, very easy decision,” she added about accepting his proposal.

The couple tied the knot in October 2019 in Rhode Island. Months earlier, an insider shared with Us that the duo wanted their “wedding to be simple and sophisticated” and not “an over-the-top celebration.”

Scroll down to see photos of the penthouse Lawrence sold.