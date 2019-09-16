From Miss to Mrs.? Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney may have just tied the knot.

The Oscar winner and her fiancé were spotted at New York City’s marriage bureau on Monday, September 16, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. The outlet cites a social media user who saw the couple looking casual at the courthouse.

“When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!” the person wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the newlyweds wanted their “wedding to be simple and sophisticated.” The insider also noted that the couple’s nuptials would not “be an over-the-top celebration.”

Maroney proposed to the Hunger Games actress in February after beginning their whirlwind romance less than a year prior. Lawrence’s longtime friend Laura Simpson introduced the star to her art gallery director spouse. They later began a relationship in the spring of 2018.

The couple celebrated their engagement in New York City with a party attended by close friends and family on May 12. Stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shared a picture on Instagram of the then-bride-to-be wearing a dress from L. Wells Bridal, captioning the moment: “Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all.”

While Lawrence tends to keep a relatively low profile, she has publicly commented on her involvement with Maroney before. She first opened up about her now-hubby in a June 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she admitted that agreeing to his proposal “was a very, very easy decision.”

“Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” she shared to ET at the time.

Maroney, like Lawrence, has been quiet when discussing his relationship with his now-wife. When the couple were first linked, a source told Us that the New York University graduate “plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues.” But the insider further noted that “he is clearly smitten about her.”

