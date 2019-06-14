Here comes the bride! Planning for Jennifer Lawrence‘s upcoming nuptials to fiancé Cooke Maroney are underway, and the bride-to-be knows exactly how she wants her special day to pan out.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see a lavish affair from the pair. The couple “want the wedding to be simple and sophisticated,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. It “won’t be an over-the-top celebration.”

The 34-year-old art gallery director proposed to Lawrence, 28, in February after less than a year of dating. They were introduced to each other through the Hunger Games alum’s longtime friend, Laura Simpson, before commencing a romantic relationship in the spring of 2018.

In March, an insider noted to Us that the loving couple “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

The Oscar winner previously dated her X-Men costar Nicholas Hault from 2011 to 2014, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2015 and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky — who directed her in Mother! — from 2016 to 2017.

