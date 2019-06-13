Jennifer Lawrence is no longer holding back! The notoriously private actress couldn’t help but gush over her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, during her “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast interview released on Thursday, June 13 — and she shared intimate details about their big day.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better,” the Silver Linings Playbook star, 28, told Sadler, 44, before she elaborated on how she handled their relationship at first. “I don’t know, I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … I don’t know. It’s just this is The One, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s, you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

As for if she’s planning to change her last name, Lawrence explained that she will legally take the 34-year-old art director’s name, but will keep her maiden moniker for work.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she dished. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

Though Lawrence didn’t detail specific wedding plans, she did note that she’s “been in a good place” and noted that the couple — who got engaged in February — have found their venue and that she has her dress.

“Yesterday was my only bridezilla moment where I cried because I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, then last minute I decided I did,” she said through laughter. “Then nobody was available because it was last minute. Then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’”

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in the spring of 2018, but it wasn’t until earlier this month that the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star publicly spoke out about their relationship. “It was a very, very easy decision,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight about accepting her soon-to-be husband’s proposal.

Prior to her relationship with Maroney, Lawrence was linked to Nicholas Hoult from 2011 to 2014, Chris Martin in 2015 and director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

