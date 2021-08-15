The perfect match! Jennifer Lawrence found her other half in Cooke Maroney when they initially met through a close friend.

The pair, who started dating in June 2018, were introduced to each other through mutual pal Laura Simpson, and it wasn’t long before things escalated.

“Things between them are very serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2019 about the actress and the art gallerist.

The following month, Us confirmed that the duo were engaged after the Hunger Games star was spotted wearing a large diamond ring.

Leading up to their wedding day, Lawrence opened up about how her bond with Maroney continued to grow.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better,” the Silver Linings Playbook star said during an episode of “Naked with Catt Sadler” in June 2019.

The X-Men actress revealed that she kept things simple when she first started to get to know her future husband.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … I don’t know. It’s just this is The One, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s, you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney,” she gushed at the time.

Lawrence wasn’t thinking about getting engaged to anyone until she met Maroney.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she noted. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

Four months later, Us confirmed that the twosome had tied the knot in a small ceremony in Rhode Island. Although Lawrence has preferred to keep her relationship private, she later detailed how the coronavirus pandemic allowed her to spend some quality time with Maroney.

“I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who’s ever lived. Like, Cooke’s biggest joke with me, he’s like, ‘Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment, babe?’ Or like, ‘Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today,'” the Joy star joked on Dear Media’s “Absolutely Not With Heather McMahan” podcast in October 2020.

Scroll down to relive Lawrence and Maroney’s epic romance: