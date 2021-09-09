Baby on board! Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her and husband Cooke Maroney’s first child.

The Hunger Games star’s rep confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, September 8, nearly two years after the couple tied the knot in Rhode Island.

The American Hustle actress, 31, and the art gallery director, 37, were first linked in spring of 2018 after being introduced by Lawrence’s pal Laura Simpson. The Vermont native proposed in February 2019 and eight months later they were married.

“He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019 of her then-fiancé, noting that it was a “very, very easy decision” to accept Maroney’s proposal.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly the same month that the Oscar winner hoped to have a “simple and sophisticated” wedding that wasn’t “an over-the-top celebration.”

When the duo wed in October 2019, they were surrounded by friends and family — and a few familiar faces. Celebrity guests included Kris Jenner, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen and Sienna Miller.

The expectant parents have kept their private lives as under wraps as possible, but the Passengers star’s mother, Karen Lawrence, has been vocal about her hopes for a bigger family.

“I can’t wait,” the Camp Hi-Ho founder exclusively told Us in March 2020 of adding more grandchildren to her brood. “I don’t think that a grandmother could have too many!”

Seven months later, Jennifer gave rare insight into her relationship with Maroney during an October 2020 episode of Dear Media’s “Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan” podcast.

The Kentucky native revealed that her husband “knows the drill” when it comes to girl time and fully respects her need for friend sleepovers.

“My friend came over and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest room,” she explained. “My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young. I was, like, 24 and I was, like, ‘Well I understand, you know, it’s gonna change, you’re gonna get married.’ And she was like ‘No, it’s not.’ And we still to this day — she’s been married for seven years — we still to this day have sleepovers. Love a girly slumber party.”