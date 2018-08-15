Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! The talented actress turns 28 today, and there’s so much to celebrate! After bursting onto the scene with the Oscar-nominated role in Winter’s Bone in 2010, the blonde beauty went on to become the highest-paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016 after starring in blockbuster smashes like Hunger Games and X-Men. All the while, she wowed Us with her red carpet fashion sense as she landed atop countless best-dressed lists for her fab dress game that has included everything from dramatic ballgowns (that pose as tripping hazards!) to short and sweet minis.

While Lawrence stunned in a slinky crimson Calvin Klein number at her Academy Awards debut in 2011, she became a Dior ambassador in 2012 and has been worn the famed French fashion house’s designs for many of her most momentous occasions ever since. And despite all the critically acclaimed performances, breathtaking frocks and glam hair and makeup, J.Law has always remained one of those celebs we just wish we could be best friends with.

In honor of her birthday on Wednesday, August 15, we are taking a look back at some of her best red carpet dress moments of all time. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!