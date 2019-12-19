



Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche are the perfect pair! Besides being sought after celebrity stylists (Mizrahi has created chic outfits for Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, Eva Mendes, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Benson and Leighton Meester while Harouche has worked with Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Behati Prinsloo and more), the women are also business partners and have created The KiT Undergarments, a collection of comfortable and supportive bras, thongs, briefs, bandage tape, pasties and more fit for any occasion.

The two sat down with Stylish while celebrating Ann Taylor’s “We Are Better Together” campaign to honor female duos at Kassi Club in L.A. and spilled all their secrets for looking your best from the inside out.

“I always found myself running around from store to store to find the right undergarments and sometimes even made them myself. As stylists and women, we know what it takes to get dressed. We wanted to simplify the process of doing just that. Our goal was to create one brand that you could find the things you need for under whatever you may be wearing,” Mizrahi explains.

“Styling is all about creative problem solving. Wardrobe malfunctions happen all the time and the trick is being able to fix them and fast. Styling taught me a lot of undergarment hacks and also taught me about body types and fits,” Harouche shares.

Some of these expert tips are listed on their website to help you find the exact fit you’re looking for. (The triangle underwire bra can be turned into a halter to help narrow the look of shoulders, the molded balconette bra can smooth things out for uneven breast shapes, the high waist brief and thong can create the illusion of an hourglass figure and the bikini brief is ideal for showing off some leg.)

Besides looking for flattering options to make themselves and clients feel “fully dressed” when stepping out for everyday errands or red carpet events, the stylists also believe that wearing comfortable and supportive undergarments can change the way you feel about yourself.

“Undergarments are your second skin. They’re the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off,” Mizrahi says.

“If what is closest to your skin doesn’t make you feel right or makes you self conscious, everything else is going to feel off as well. It all starts with the foundation,” Harouche adds.

It’s clear that their collection promotes full-on confidence. A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Nina Dobrev, Karlie Kloss, Zooey Deschanel, Dakota Fanning, Lisa Rinna, Kendall Jenner, Claire Holt, Chelsea Handler, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling have all taken to Instagram to share selfies while donning The KiT Undergarments. (For every selfie taken during the month of October, The KiT donated $1 to Women’s Cancer Research Fund.)

Another reason why It-girls are flocking to the brand: “I think they are elevated basics. They don’t necessarily fit into a particular style or aesthetic. They serve a purpose and they are so comfortable,” Harouche tells Stylish.

Other than making sure their clients are dressed to the nines starting from underneath it all, the two say the secret for keeping them looking fashionable no matter what all comes down to piling on pieces.

“I like layering all different prints and materials and I love the trend where nothing needs to match perfectly. I think it’s great to layer and make outfits feel personal and unique to you,” Mizrahi dishes.

“The more textures and layers, the more interesting the outfit, so for me, I really love outerwear, especially ones with texture,” Harouche spills.

In order to create these distinctive get-ups, the two are constantly keeping their eyes open and taking in their surroundings. “I look everywhere!” Mizrahi says. Some of her go-to’s: “Architecture, art, movies, magazines, my friends and history.”

As for Harouche? “Usually with all styling jobs there is a creative brief or goal, which helps set a road map of what we are trying to achieve. Another thing that helps me is putting myself in my clients’ shoes and trying to see through their eyes and thinking about what it is that they want their style to say about them. I find inspiration in so many places. … I can’t really pinpoint where it comes from, but it always does and usually when I least expect it,” she says.